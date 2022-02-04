Chihuahua.- Luis Alfonso Quintana, aka “El Guacho”one of the material authors of the Bavispe massacre from November 4, 2019, He was arrested in chihuahuareported the activist Adrián LeBaron.

“El Guacho”, identified as a member of the criminal group “La Línea”, is attributed the armed attack a little over two years ago against members of the LeBaron, Langford, Miller and Johnson families in the community of La Mora in the municipality of Bavispein Sonora.

The capture was made by Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in New Big Houses.

“It was this February 2 when the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the State of Mexico linked to the process the ‘Guacho‘, since he is inculcated with responsibility for the crimes of qualified homicide, qualified attempted homicide and damages,” reported Adrián LeBarón.

“I ask to participate in the hearings, I consider that it is my right as a victim, and we also want to help with the investigations.”

Quintana’s capture is added to that of Rubén Armando Hernández Olivas, “El R7”, another of the alleged perpetrators of the massacre; to that of Roberto González Montes, “El 32” or “El Mudo”, leader of “The line” and who would have organized the attack, and that of Fredy Calles Romero, “El Tolteca”.

