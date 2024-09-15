Chihuahua.- The Municipal Presidency of Coyame published a statement stating that there are no conditions for the National Celebrations to be held and that they will therefore be cancelled.

He pointed out that the priority is the safety of the inhabitants, which is why the decision was made that the planned events will be held on October 9th within the framework of more patron saint festivities.

“Acting responsibly means always making the right decisions. It is not easy to make these decisions, but there are always priorities and one of them is security, and above all we want security for our people,” he said in the statement.