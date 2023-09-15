The Cry of Independence of September 15in its current conception, It was born as a kind of presidential celebration. It turned out that Porfirio Díaz was celebrating his birthday that day and he decided, in one of those rewritings of national history to which dictators are so fond, to invent that the priest Hidalgo that night had called on the Creoles to rise up and kill gachupines (Spanish). Of course none of that happened on the night of September 15, 1810 (see the splendid chronicle that Luis González de Alba wrote about it a few years ago and which is found in the digital edition of Nexos), it was at least a day later and at the conclusion of a mass. Own José María Morelos y Pavón has since demanded that the beginning of the independence movement be celebrated on September 16.

The real independence movement It began that morning, alerted by the arrests in Querétaro and had no major impact outside of El Bajío. Within a year he was defeated, largely due to the virulence of the fight he led. Gentleman before being arrested, four months after the movement began. It was ten years later that the independence and it happened after Acatepan’s hug between Agustín de Iturbide and Vicente Guerrero. But the celebration stayed in September and 1810. Independence was achieved with a hug, with a political agreement, not with a revolution.

Yes, there were some celebrations in the 19th century September 15 at night. MaximilianFor example, He was the first who decided to shout for Independence in Dolores Hidalgo. AND Porfirio Díaz, when institutionalizing the Grito in 1885, took the Dolores bell to the National Palaceso he could play it from the Palace that night, his birthday.

That presidential celebration it remained during the years of the imperial presidency, Krauze would say. But since the times of Carlos Salinas, the Screamlike the country, was transformed, and some opponents had access to the celebration and the Palace, whether or not they had public positions, and always those who were in charge of the other powers of the Union, whatever party they were. Although the historical distortion of the great State event persisted, this became one of the very few, practically none other of those characteristics, in which the authorities of the State merge with the people, with the people, in a shared and joyful of national identity.

That, to a large extent, will be lost tonight. President López Obrador not only decided that the National Palace would no longer be an open space for people when he moved there, but also that now the National Palace, which should belong to everyone, is closed to the other powers of the Union and of course to the opponents. He does not want to see or share the civic ceremony, He does not want to have the legislative or judicial powers close, he wants to have only his own people next to him..

In the ever remarkable parade military tomorrow, the same thing will happen. None of the other powers of the Union are invited. The military parade is perhaps the greatest amalgam between the armed forces and the population, always a source of pride. On this occasion, the parade which will have an important participation of cavalry elements, will be led by General Ricardo Trevilla.

Nothing will take away the importance of paradealways imposing, but in the Palace, on the balconies, there will be no dissident voice, not even that, any autonomous voice of the president himself.

AND It must be remembered that the Grito and the parade are not events of the executive branch, they are civic acts of the Mexican State. The national symbols, the armed forces They are not from a party or a ruler, they are from the Mexican State and nation, that recognition should not be denied.

For the president of the republic, the judicial power is synonymous with crime and corruption, an absolute falsehoodit’s the same thing that he said about INE until he became president of INE Mrs. Guadalupe Taddei, a very respectable woman but from Alfonso Durazo’s team.

An imperial presidencyWhether you say it from the left or the right, it will always need a court to accompany it and celebrate it. We will all celebrate Shout and we will see, proud, the parade, but it still hurts that we see another institutional setback of more than 30 years, a new return to a past that we thought had already been overcome.

Budget

If they say that the budget It is concentrated politics, the one that was presented for 2024 the objective is obviously to seek the re-election of Brunette in government. The items are concentrated on the completion of major works (multiplying their cost three, four times, compared to what was originally budgeted), on social items, on the constant rescue of a bankrupt Pemex, on a real decrease in spending on health and education, in a reduction of allocations to the judiciary, security, states and municipalities to strengthen central power and in a debt that, without being catastrophic, is worrying, especially in the immediate future.

