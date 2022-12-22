Home page World

Of: Catherine Reikowski

All set for the 2022 Spanish Christmas Lottery El Gordo draw at the Teatro Real in Madrid. © EFE

El Gordo, the Spanish Christmas lottery, has started: 2.52 billion euros are waiting for many winners – the lucky numbers will be sung in Madrid.

Madrid (Spain) – Spain and its “El Gordo” Christmas lottery: like every year, the whole country is rooting for the , with millions sitting in front of the television with their lottery ticket in hand. Like cookies or punch elsewhere in Spain, the lottery spectacle is a tradition in Spain. The annual drawing of the lucky numbers began promptly at 9 a.m.

The draw itself is a big show that guarantees thrills: In the venerable Teatro Real opera house in Madrid, students from the San Ildefonso boarding school sing the results. The ceremony lasts up to four hours, as many smaller prizes are also drawn. The main prize, called “El Gordo” (the fat one), is four million euros for a whole ticket. It is paid out 180 times as each of the 100,000 ticket numbers is sold the same number of times.

El Gordo, Spain’s Christmas lottery: 2.52 billion euros are distributed

A total of 2.52 billion euros are waiting for winners on Thursday. Most tickets are sold in Spain, but more and more foreigners are participating online.

Established in Cádiz in 1812, the lottery is considered the oldest in the world and also the largest due to the total amount played. However, the individual winnings are not as dizzyingly high as in some other lotteries, but there are a lot of winners.

El Gordo: Selling tickets for the Christmas lottery from July

In Spain, the Christmas lottery is a huge event: Even people who are not otherwise interested in gambling often buy a ticket for the Christmas lottery, a so-called décimo, a tenth ticket, for 20 euros from July. An audience of millions follows the draw live in front of the television.

There are two lottery drums. In the first, larger drum there are 100,000 wooden balls with the ticket numbers, in the second smaller 1807 wooden balls with the winnings. During the draw, two balls from both drums fall into a glass bowl at the same time. (dpa/kat)