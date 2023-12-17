Monday, December 18, 2023, 00:40

















There are just a few days left until the big date of the Christmas lottery draw. It will be next Friday, December 22, when El Gordo's luck kicks off Christmas and attracts the attention of all the citizens of the Region of Murcia and, of course, the whole of Spain. Without a doubt, a tradition rooted in the social fabric that has transcended generations and, in some cases, transforming lives, which far from diminishing, gains more weight each year, despite the greater competition in games of chance.

If compared to other provinces, Murcia is not one of the most active and occupies an intermediate position. The Region had an average expenditure of 61 euros per inhabitant in 2022, behind the Spanish average of 67.11 euros, and far behind territories such as Soria (245 euros), Burgos, Segovia and Palencia with more than 120 euros per inhabitant. However, it is true that it has a much higher expense than provinces like Las Palmas or Gerona, which play an average of 40 euros. It even rose 6.78% over 2021, compared to 5% in the country.

For this 2023, State Lotteries and Betting has managed to consign 528,682 tickets in Murcia territory – each one made up of ten tenths – for a value of 105,736,400 euros, which represents an average per inhabitant of 69.02 euros, when the national average stands at 71.67 euros.

Sales maintain a growing trend, except for the pandemic parenthesis, thanks to the fact that they are closely linked to social interaction

It must be taken into account that the average spending on the Christmas lottery in the Community has always been lower than the Spanish average. Murcians spend around 5 or 6 euros less per inhabitant. And the covid pandemic was also a turning point and changed the growing trend, possibly because the Christmas lottery is closely linked to social interaction – sale of shares, sharing tenths –.

Globally, sales have maintained a growing trend in recent years. While in 2014 2,470 million euros were sold, in 2022 they will reach 3,180 million, which represents an increase of 28.6% in 9 years. And, in fact, only during the pandemic did the upward trend break, with a sharp decline. Although sales have already recovered their growing pace in the absence of knowing the final data for this year, after the definitive closure of the marketing of tenths on the same day of the draw.

It must be taken into account that not only has more lottery been sold but also that the differential between sales and prize distribution presents a growing trend, to which we must add the important resources that the State captures from the illusion of the citizens. In this sense, the numbers speak for themselves, since if in 2014 the State distributed 81% of what was collected in prizes, in 2022 it only reached 68%, thus leaving a benefit for the public coffers of more than 1,000 million euros, which represents 32% of sales. In short, because it is the draw that involves a greater proportion of the population.

Holdings



And it is undeniable that beyond the emotionality that surrounds the Christmas lottery, one cannot ignore the reality that this draw becomes, in a certain way, a State tax that collects contributions in exchange for hopes. Of course, it is paid with enthusiasm, increased through strong advertising campaigns. For example, statistics show that in 2018, 73.7% of residents in Spain between 18 and 75 years old bought a tenth, which is equivalent to 25.5 million people. In addition, many of them participated by selling or exchanging shares in associations, sports clubs or other types of organizations.

The State only distributed 68% of what was collected in prizes last year, which left a profit of more than 1,000 million

El Gordo has fallen a total of 14 times in the Region, with a very unequal temporal distribution. Precisely, if the first prize that fell in Yecla in the 19th century (in 1846) is discounted, throughout the 20th century it was only awarded three times (in Fortuna, Murcia and La Unión), while in the first 20 years of the 21st century has won first prize up to ten times and, generally, widely distributed among several municipalities.

The State Lottery and Betting Society of the State (Selae), from whose website the statistical data has been extracted, does not offer public information on the amounts distributed in prizes in each Christmas draw, so that it is possible to know where it has been won. but not how much economic amount corresponds.

El Perolo, in San Pedro



One of the administrations that has distributed El Gordo most frequently in recent years is number 2 of San Pedro del Pinatar – known as El Perolo – which is located in this municipality with just over 25,000 inhabitants and which has received the luck from being awarded up to four times in the last six draws (2017, 2018, 2020, 2022).

It's not about magic or carom. It's a simple game of probabilities. The secret is that this administration diversifies as much as possible the number of different numbers it sells (even if it is only a tenth of each number), so that it increases the chances of being successful. This strategy allows you to appear in the media every year and have great visibility to convince those buyers who believe they have more possibilities if they do so in those establishments that usually give out more prizes. However, there is the same probability if you buy from an administration close to home as if you buy from the most awarded.

In any case, a historical series of more than 200 years of the draw could give a clue as to where to best direct the bet. For example, the number ending in 1 has been rolled only 8 times, while in the case of the 5 it rises to 31. So you might think that betting on a number ending in 5 would increase the odds. Of course, on the other hand, if you think about the 'statistical regularity' of random phenomena, you can bet on 1 in the hope that the balance will be leveled with respect to the most frequent endings. Although, in the end, neither strategy has a basis and this imbalance is totally normal in a random process. The only reality is that for every tenth of 20 euros that has been purchased for next December 22, one must expect to lose 6 euros and only the State is a sure winner of the Christmas Lottery draw.

The city of Murcia concentrates more than a third of the 280 administrations

In the Community there are 280 lottery administrations. And there is not a single municipality, no matter how small, that does not have an office, although they are mainly located in the three largest cities. Murcia alone concentrates more than a third of the lottery administrations in the Region (101 offices), while in Cartagena there are 50, in Lorca 12 and in Molina de Segura 9.

It stands out in relative weight from an intermediate town like Abarán, which has 4 administrations for 13,000 inhabitants, while Alhama de Murcia and Las Torres de Cotillas, with more than 20,000 inhabitants, only have 2 administrations, as reflected in the data published by the State Lottery and Betting website. It is also significant that Abanilla has three establishments for its little more than 6,000 inhabitants, while for example Águilas has 4 for 36,000 people and Alcantarilla has 5 for its more than 42,000.

Cartagena has 50; Lorca, 12; and Molina de Segura, 9; while the relative weight of Abarán stands out, with 4

On the other hand, Mazarrón has 7 for its 33,000 residents while Cieza has 5 for its more than 35,000 neighbors. And 5 other administrations exist in San Javier for a similar population volume. Also notable is the weight of the offer in Puerto Lumbreras, which has 5 offices for its almost 16,000 residents, when in the case of Jumilla it has only 3 for its almost 26,000.

For their part, Torre Pacheco and Totana, with about 36,500 and 32,500 residents, respectively, have 6 administrations each; and Yecla, with 35,000 inhabitants, has 5. Finally, it should be noted that Ojós and Aledo, with 500 and 1,000 residents, respectively, have one office in each town, the highest rates of administrations per 10,000 inhabitants, with rates of 19. 6 and 9.7.

All data published in this article are openly available. The website of the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE) annually publishes a report on spending on the Christmas lottery with a provincial breakdown. The data on awards was obtained from the CEJUEGO website, and the gaming yearbooks in Spain that this business association publishes in collaboration with the Carlos III University of Madrid.