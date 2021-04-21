The Spanish advertising and marketing agency DinamarKa will activate the digital sponsorship and manage the attendance of the guests, for the first time in the days of COVID-19, in the hospitality areas of the tournaments of the ATP Conde de Godó circuit in Barcelona and, among others, the Mutua Madrid Open.

This agency will exclusively activate the sponsorship of Estrella Damm in the Count of Godó, which will be held from this Monday until Sunday, and the Mutua Madrid Madrid, from April 27 to May 9 at the Caja Mágica in the capital of Spain.

Likewise, its agreement with Tennium, the company that holds the rights to exploit and organize tournaments on the tennis circuit, will allow it to activate and manage the rest of the digital sponsors. Specifically, in the case of Godó, it will manage the sponsorship of more than 40 brands.

DinamarKa has developed a digital platform that allows managing guest access to these hospitality areas guaranteeing the security measures imposed by the health authorities in the current situation due to the pandemic.

In addition, based on its experience in the management of hospitality areas for sporting events, the Spanish agency has created the VRM firm, a sports rights platform that has sealed a five-year contract with Formula 1 for the operation of a virtual paddock on circuits in China, linked to all the great prizes on the World Championship calendar.

According to Juan Marí Guillot, founding partner of the agency together with Pablo Sánchez Marquiegui, DinamarKa stands out for its ability to “make the most of it.” investments in sports sponsorships, especially in the hospitality areas of large events. “It connects these actions in the world of sports with the global communication strategy of the firms in a solvent and profitable way,” said Guillot.

In Spain, more than 1,400 companies opt for sports sponsorships and invest around 800 million euros each year, 3 percent of advertising spending in the country. In 2021, forecasts point to almost half, 49 percent, of brands maintaining or increasing this investment. “Linking the name to the values ​​of sport helps brands revalue their image, generate new relationships and gain notoriety, but they do not always achieve the expected return”Marí Guillot highlighted.