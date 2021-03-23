They run 18 minutes of the first part. Avalos, the Argentinos striker who was a true nightmare for the entire Racing defense, runs in Usain Bolt mode against the Tagliamonte goal. Ezequiel Schelotto follows him from behind until he manages to contain the counter, but when the ball goes to the corner he falls collapsed. At 21 minutes the Greyhound is replaced by a muscle problem on your right hamstring. Fabricio Domínguez takes his place.

El Galgo, who had not played for Copa Argentina last Wednesday, suffered the discomfort in defensive coverage. He felt the prick-tug in the area mentioned and collapsed on the grass. They assisted him, but there was no case: he had to leave the court.

Schelotto, injured.

Pending studies, it will be necessary to see if he can be against River on Sunday at the Monumental. Strain, tear? For now, a nuisance. He put ice on it and was found to have difficulty moving.

THE OTHER LOSSES

One more man who joins the Racing infirmary. To play against Argentines, Juan Antonio Pizzi did not could count on the goalkeeper Arias, with coronavirus. Same situation for other casualties: Lorenzo Melgarejo, Caramelo Martínez, Banega and Alcaraz. In addition, Nery Domínguez and Darío Cvitanich have various muscle injuries and were not part of the game in Avellaneda either. For its part, the Chilean Díaz and Garré They are also in full recovery. Will any of them be able to return to play against Gallardo’s team?