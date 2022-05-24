Star+ has released the official trailer for “The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t”, a new comedy coming to streaming on June 8.

Created by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, fiction presents the misadventures of Charlie Moran, a former television heartthrob who knew how to enjoy fame and who today tries to find his place in a business that hardly remembers.

Trailer for “The gallant: TV changed, he didn’t”

Synopsis for “The Gallant”

“For Charlie Moran it will not be easy to find a place in the world of entertainment today, one very different from the one that elevated him. Splitting his time between failed castings and pathetic shows, he finds himself caught between two opposing forces: on the one hand, the yearning for fame that will confront him with a powerful executive, owner of a key secret in his life; on the other, the possibility of a radical change, embodied in a woman he has just met”.

Cast of “The gallant: TV changed, he didn’t”

The fiction, which will present all its available episodes from the first season, is made by Estudios TeleMéxico and stars: