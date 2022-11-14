The Fort, Sinaloa. Yesterday Sunday the El Sabino 2022 Fishing Tournament concluded with three big winners: first place Transmisiones El Chapo; second place was the Los Cuñados team, and in third position the Salsa Karapoa team.

When carrying out the closing and award ceremony of the El Sabino 2022 Fishing Tournament, in the company of the Director of Fisheries, Gerardo Armenta, after years of not taking place, Mayor Gildardo Leyva Ortega announced the next tournament for the month of March 2023 at the Miguel Hidalgo dam.

“I congratulate each and every one of those who made this great event possible, which was very good for being the first one we do. Congratulations to all, they behaved up to the task. This was a test, a rehearsal, we did not expect the response we had, I really thank you from the bottom of my heart, we had close to 200 fishermen, we want to see them here in the next events”.

The mayor also thanked Flora Emilia Guerra, head of the State Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture, for the support provided to carry out this event and the willingness to continue collaborating for the benefit of the Fortenses. He also congratulated his work team for holding this important event, as well as thanking all the participants for their response to this tournament, which exceeded expectations in terms of the number of competitors, facts that motivate us to continue organizing these events. activities, which bring important benefits to the local economy.