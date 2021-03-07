On Thursday, March 4, surprisingly, the government of Formosa released a decree that imposed the return to “Preventive and Obligatory Social Isolation” of the capital city of that province. All the citizens who live in that town, the most populated, with the greatest infrastructure and also the seat of provincial political and economic power could not leave their homes from that same noon and for fourteen more days. The announcement informed that workers defined as “essential” would have the possibility to circulate. They are a minority. The alarm and the return to the toughest restrictions were announced because the authorities had detected twenty-seven new cases of Covid-19 patients. Intercity transport was suspended. Formosa capital, would be closed again. Firm confinement.

What was in principle, in fact, a simple administrative act, as is often the case in politics, the next day he became an unthinkable social dynamizer. A critical mobilization against the Government was self-convened. After five hours of northern rage, the crisis had become national. Later it was information and news and concern in international organizations, such as the UN itself. The forced return to the confinement was resisted by protest groups so numerous that on Friday morning they provoked the most important march that took place in Formosa at least since the return of democracy in 1983. The governor of the province for a quarter of a year. century, the Peronist Gildo Insfrán, had lost control of the street. It had never ever happened. The police repressed the protesters with rubber bullets, tear gas, sticks, shields, boots, violence. There were more than 90 detainees. Injured journalists. Women taken to police stations without knowing what crime they had committed. Minors detained without their parents knowing their whereabouts.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, it may be remembered as “Formosazo”. Insfrán and his cabinet were puzzled.

The “Formosazo” also put the Casa Rosada into crisis.

At noon, when the disaster was not yet so serious although everything indicated that it would be, the news reached President Alberto Fernández and his Cabinet. Part of the dome of the national civil service was in the recreation space of the Trade union called Parque Norte, in an act an open-air space. They closed the first day of the new intersectoral consensus body called the Economic and Social Council.

The most relevant ministers and advisers of the Casa Rosada soon understood that the “Formozaso” would have a high mass on the public agenda and in the national and foreign press media.

Throughout the Pandemic year, the sanitary methods that Insfrán imposed in his province, with prohibition of entry and exit of citizens living there, mandatory isolation for healthy or sick of Covid-19 in disorganized centers and where medical standards were not met for Facing the pandemic, they had already provoked complaints from thousands of desperate Formosans who disclosed their misfortunes to the national press through filming and testimonies that they took with their cell phones. To this were added habeas corpus and presentations before the Supreme Court of opponents to try to return freedoms and guarantees to the people of Formosa, promoted, above all, by the radical senator of that province, Luis Naidenoff. Battles of local lawyers to free supposed spreaders of the virus who had actually been tested and were healthy. Or sick people who by police order could not isolate themselves at home. Legislators from Elisa Carrió’s Civic Coalition even asked the President to order the intervention of Formosa to remove Insfrán from power.

The Casa Rosada, after countless of these complaints and judicial achievements for the people of Formosa, sent the Secretary of Human Rights, Luis Pietragalla Corti, to the province, who returned to the Federal Capital defending the Insfrán regime almost seamlessly.

The Human Rights organization Amnesty International endorsed the complaints for human rights violations in Formosa. Among those who raised their voices, as always, was the chief of the QOM aboriginal community, Félix Díaz, a victim of the repression of Insfrán but never as massive as the “Formosazo” of Friday 5. The Formosa problem worried the Government. The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, called Insfrán to try to understand the fierce repression of his police.

In the midst of the scandal, the Minister of Security, Government, Labor and Justice of Formosa, Jorge Abel González, escalated the conflict. In an official exposition to establish a position on the chaos, he provoked even more the merchants, especially gastronomic ones, who had dared for the first time to confront the provincial security forces that advanced on them like an army against another that attacked it. That was the thesis of the provincial government: “A group of people from the city of Formosa, dissatisfied with the sanitary decisions, resorted to extreme violence to make their claims as they did yesterday afternoon “, the super-minister justified himself, and added: “In Formosa nobody surrenders.”

After the five hours of fury in the street in Formosa, with detainees still held incommunicado, without a clear judicial order so that they were still delayed, with journalists also prisoners and women in the same state of defenselessness, the Government House remained silent and that the tension increased. Governor Insfrán had remained firm and without giving anything during all the ten months of the pandemic: his sanitary methods had been rejected by the Supreme Court, Amnesty International and by the national opposition, which, through the radical Mario Negri and Senator Naidenoff , had even raised the case before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

On January 22, the situation had also been a national scandal when, amid complaints of allegedly illegal detentions of citizens of Formosa who were accused of having Covid-19 or it was unknown whether or not they were infected, but that they had also been Forced to lock themselves up in the so-called “isolation centers”, two councilors were taken to prison for several hours by the provincial police: Celeste Ruiz Días and Gabriela Neme.

At that time, the Casa Rosada and the Partido Justicialista supported Insfrán in an absolute way.

During the “Formosazo” last Friday, Neme was wounded with five rubber bullets that hit her body.

An internal debate was opened in the Government. A more moderate sector of the Frente de Todos called for an energetic and unequivocal repudiation of Insfrán and his regime after the repression.

Several ministers waited for the Human Rights secretary, Pietragalla Corti, of La Cámpora, negotiator of the Formosa problem, to express his opinion. In a statement he only expressed a “repudiation” of police violence and accused the “hegemonic media” of encouraging a “smear campaign” against Insfrán.

Faced with repression by the Buenos Aires police during Diego Maradona’s wake, the same official filed a criminal complaint against the Buenos Aires Headquarters.

Other areas, other voices.

Part of the Cabinet was outraged by this response.

The Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, through one of her officials, Gabriel Fucks, in a letter to Insfrán, asked for direct sanctions against those responsible for the repression, among other measures that could conflict with the law.

The president just spoke yesterday on the subject. He said he was concerned “about the institutional violence” in Formosa and raised a double-meaning question when asked if he believed that the “Formosazo” was to blame for the press. “Who said it,” he blurted out, and no longer spoke.

It was the thesis of his Secretary for Human Rights. From Insfrán. Of ministers such as Agriculture, Luis Basterra, among others. After the confinement ordered by Insfrán, businesses opened the same on Friday, the marches continued and were peaceful.

But the Formosan regime once again insisted on a problematic method. He ratified yesterday, through the Minister of Economy, Jorge Ibañez, that the capital of the province was still in phase 1. A good part of the protagonists of the “Formosazo”, the merchants and gastronomic, the most affected by that official order, will not do it. case to power.

The people of Formosa are “unshakable”, and nothing “is impossible” for them.

They are definitions of Insfrán himself. w