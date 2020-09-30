The lighthouse received this week the Excellence price, one of the highest recognitions of the Foundation for New Ibero-American Journalism (FNPI). It is the first time that the entity awards the Salvadoran digital newspaper. “[Es un equipo periodístico] located in one of the most violent countries in Ibero-America, a pioneer of digital journalism and that has developed a style that has opened innovative gaps for the exercise of good journalism, ”says the ruling released Thursday in Madrid.

This year’s installment breaks with the trend seen in previous editions. The usual thing is that the Excellence price be the recognition of a career and the beautiful epilogue to an entire career. Most often it is received by a journalist worn out by life and nicotine. A man with gray hair and wrinkles or a woman with thick glasses, consumed with reviewing documents and listening to stories for years without departing from the highest ethical standards.

The strange thing is that it is received by an 18-year-old young man who arrives every day at his newsroom in Antiguo Cuscatlán de San Salvador, with mud-stained shoes, exclusive under his arm and intact standards in a “hostile political and economic environment.” . This was pointed out by a jury made up of journalists such as Sergio Ramírez, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, María Teresa Ronderos, Martín Caparrós and Jon Lee Anderson, among others.

Without going any further, the latest exclusive from The lighthouse It was confirmed a week ago when the Attorney General’s Office ordered the arrest of seven police officers accused of having executed a group of gang members on a farm. Initially, the official version recorded the death of eight people after an exchange of shots against “members of a criminal structure.” The investigation dismantled the official version by providing a cascade of testimonies, autopsies and official documents.

The newspaper had repeatedly denounced the existence of paramilitary groups that summarily execute anything that smacks of gangs within the framework of the heavy-handed policy of the current government of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN). A year after the massacre, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of the police officers involved.

Before, it was an investigation on gangs in which he revealed how Mauricio Funes’ Executive negotiated a truce to reduce murders in what is listed as the most violent country in the world. And so on.

Founded in 1998 by a group of twentysomethings led by Carlos Dada, The lighthouse bet on the Internet in a country with hardly any computers. And, during all this time, he has lived ignored by local public opinion. When it became impossible to cover the sun with a finger, the digital medium began to be respected but also insulted by the political class, threatened by organized crime and suffocated by the business class. It is uncomfortable for the advertising brands to be linked to a newspaper that has not hesitated to shake the right of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) and the left of the FMLN that have governed the country.

The award, endowed with 10,000 dollars, recognizes “the courage of journalists from The lighthouse“, Who carry out their work in very adverse conditions” to investigate and disseminate stories “of great impact in the public debate.

Despite the digital surname, since its founding, the Salvadoran media has violated all the rules and manuals on how to succeed on the Internet by betting on long stories, in depth, with research and a good pen. A punch to journalism fast food and to terms like “viral”, “clicks“Or” trend. ” So much abnormality together is what the FNPI, founded by Gabriel García Márquez, has valued.