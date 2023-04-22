“El Falcon” left a building to claim Alan for urinating on public roads, and after a verbal argument, he began to hit him

José Alberto “N”, alias “El Falcon”, was arrested in the State of Mexico for the beating of Alan José “N”, which occurred in the municipality of Nezahualcoyotl

The arrest warrant was executed by elements of the Investigative Police of the Eastern Zone Homicide Special Prosecutor of the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, the Mexican Secretary of Security and the Secretary of Citizen Security and Protection, through the Commission for the Attention of the Crime of Intentional Homicide.

According to research, the incident occurred on February 12when Alan José “N” was with a friend outside a home in the colony Mexico First Section.

“El Falcon” left the building to claim Alan for urinating on public roadsand after a verbal argument, he began to hit him.

Three more men joined the beating in support of “El Falcon”. Alan’s companion José “N” and another person tried to defend him, but they were also attacked by José Alberto “N”. See also Hoy No Circula in CDMX and Edomex for Saturday, May 14

After the attack, José Alberto entered his home while the other attackers fled.

Two days later, the victim was taken to the hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the municipality of Texcocowhere he died as a result of injuries.

The defendant was captured in the neighborhood where the attack occurred. Subsequently, He was transferred to the Neza-Bordo Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.