The name of Aarón Ñíguez sounds again another summer in the surroundings of Elche. The soccer player from Elche has pending to fulfill a two-year contract with the French-green entity and now it must be the property and the sports management who decide how they resolve it. The middle of the Ñíguez underwent the medical examination two weeks ago and is waiting for a call from the club to find out his situation.

The contract of Aaron comes from three years ago, when the Elche He was going through financial difficulties to be able to complete his sports project in Second Division B. Then, José Sepulcre knocked on his door to seek liquidity and in return the option of returning in the future was left open to offset those contributions. At that point, Elche was in Second B and the Elche was having a good time at Real Oviedo.

Since then, Aaron went through the Malaysian Super League and returned, in the last winter market, to Malaga. Now he is free and he wants to know what will happen to his situation and to that agreement signed by Sepulcre and inherited by Christian bragarnik. Contacts with the general manager, Patricia Rodriguez, have already occurred and the will of both parties is to reach an understanding so that the situation is resolved in the best possible way.

Aarón comes from not playing and does not enter into the entity’s plans, which will have to see how to solve this situation. One option is that he can start the preseason and see what starts he has for the next season.