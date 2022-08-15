Cartagena begins tonight (Cartagonova, 10 p.m.) the third consecutive season in professional football. This is its historical ceiling, marked by the stage from 2009 to 2011. That the Albinegro club break that peak and consolidate itself as one of the 42 chosen ones of LaLiga is the challenge of Paco Belmonte, Manuel Sánchez Breis and the rest of the people who surround the white-black present To overcome it, Efesé entrusts itself to Luis Carrión’s game model and a squad that lost banners such as Rubén Castro and Dauda but trusts in the renewed air of its thirteen new faces.

Cartagena 2022/23 kicks off two and a half months after his last official match in Tenerife. In this time the fund has changed, with fourteen confirmed casualties; some inevitable, others expected and some important, such as those of Rubén Castro, Dauda, ​​Gallar and Bodiger. The Albinegro team lost 36 of the 63 goals scored last year there. In the era of Paco Gómez, the march of the pillars Toché and Víctor Fernández ended in the descent on the fast track.

The difference is that Cartagena smelled like Second B since August. And there was neither direction nor room for maneuver to overcome those exits. Belmonte, Breis, Sívori and company did not last a day in mourning to rearm the bloc and react with a blow on the table. The sports city of La Manga Club was soon joined by the arrival of thirteen signings and the renewal of De Blasis, a breath of fresh air in a frenetic month of July.

Marc Martinez and Delmas



It remains for us to check if Ortuño, Sadiku, Franchu, Mikel Rico and company is enough or if, on the contrary, the sports commission is encouraged at the end of the summer market. This Efesé has fewer standards, but has won in sacrifice, effort and defensive commitment. We’ll see if enough to heal the wound from goals against. Today he appears without a leader, Kiko Olivas, due to injury; and the normal thing is that with Marc Martínez under sticks. Carrión has reasons to bet on Escandell, but not too many arguments to leave the captain on the bench. The sides are covered with two planes: Jairo Izquierdo and Delmás. The coach loves the player from Zaragoza for his offensive game.

The rest of the pieces are so varied and versatile that the system can vary a lot. A lot is expected of Isak Jansson, that unknown signing that always works out on the shores of Benipila. He has already happened with Carrasquilla, William and Dauda, ​​who went from being unknown to occupying a vital role at different times. That explosion is expected from the Swede: he is 20 years old, he is an under-21 international with his country and his contract, until 2025 with two more optional years, makes it clear.

Those of Carrión aspire not to miss Rubén Castro, to maintain the version at home of last year and to improve abroad



This Cartagena, which aspires to break its ceiling in Second and spend few troubles, as its main objective, clings to all those nails. Also to preserve the product in the Cartagonova. At home, Efesé based their ninth position with 41 of their 60 points and 13 of their 18 wins. Making up for the poor away records (19 of 63 points) will be necessary this season. This time the category draws a map with too many economic gaps and, apparently, unclear candidates for relegation.

We will see how the first rival responds: Ponferradina. This team was always a tooth puller, in Second B and also now in Second. The difference is that the coach, Bolo, is not there. Neither are capitals like Ríos Reina, Enrich and Copete. In economy, the ‘Ponfe’ moves in numbers similar to those of Efesé.

On the bench is the Portuguese José Gomes, with the magnifying glass for the defeat in a friendly against Deportivo (7-1). The sports management signed the well-known Nwakali, but also others with less focus. The good news is that the backbone continues: Amir, Paris Adot, Agus Medina, Naranjo, Ojeda, Erik Morán (he is low) and Yuri.