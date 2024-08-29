Tatiana Huezo wanted to make a film that spoke of that fleeting moment of our existence that is childhood. She knew she wanted to work with children and her first starting point was to find these eyes that have that sense of discovery, strength and vital pulse that she was looking for for her work. She thought of children in schools, but in rural areas, because “life in the rural world is full of difficulties and in some way children grow up before their time,” explains the director. She spent four years searching for this dream scenario with the help of the National Council for Educational Promotion. When they mentioned a town called The Echoeverything began to make sense in his head. That anxiety and desperation he felt for not connecting with at least two dozen towns he had already visited, dissipated when he arrived at this community and everything around him began to speak to him as he walked through a landscape with golden tones, as he recalls.

Upon arriving, she met Luzma, a girl who looked after sheep and was tutoring two younger children under the supervision of her teachers. After finishing the lesson, she was taken to eat with the other teachers who remain in the community during the school year. Huezo asked if there was any place in the community where the resonance or repetition of the voice could be heard. No one could answer why. The Echo That was the name of the place. Only an old lady making tortillas and a little girl whispered back, as if sharing the secret was forbidden: “Sometimes the stones talk to us… the wind carries people’s voices through the hills, that’s why you have to be careful what you say…”

When Huezo remembers what the old woman and the girl told him, he does not remember if it was a sense of warning or if it was part of the poetry of that story that immediately made him feel that it was the place where he wanted to stay and explore for the making of his documentary.

This is how it is born The Echo —available in national theaters starting August 29—, a documentary that bears the same name as this community in Puebla, a remote place outside of time where children take care of the sheep and their grandparents. While winter and drought hit the place, they learn with each act, word and silence of their parents to understand death, work and love. Huezo, of Salvadoran-Mexican nationality, presents a story about the echo of things that stick to the soul, about the certainty of the shelter we can find with those around us, about rebellion and vertigo in the face of life. About growing up, according to the synopsis.

In a sequence at the beginning of the film, a girl preparing a lesson for her class, in front of her stuffed animal and her doll, talks about the extinction of mammoths. This fragment of the film also works as a metaphor for the type of life they lead in El Eco. How this place seems frozen in time and isolated in a bubble, but that, inevitably, begins to see its coexistence affected by external situations such as violence, migration and extractivism that affects many other rural communities in the rest of the country.

“The thing about Sarai [la niña] It’s a coincidence. I’d never seen it like that. However, I feel that the whole film has this feeling that it is a very fragile way of life that is in danger, that is being stalked on many fronts. Economic suffocation is one of the greatest difficulties that these families experience in order to get ahead and of course there is the violence that, in some way, hovers over through the predators of their natural resources. It is a film where I wanted to be very subtle, but climate change is there. I was very impressed by how the climate has become increasingly extreme and it is affecting farmers in an important way, because they are linked to the land and the animals,” explains Huezo through a video call.

The director and her director of photography, Ernesto Pardo, sought to enhance these aspects on a cinematic level, so they agreed that they would not have any images that were not within the town. Filming began in this way.

“There was always a feeling of this fragility that permeated and spoke to me about many things. We talked about how to enhance this feeling in the film. One of the very subjective feelings to approach it was to think and describe the town as if it were the last one on earth; as if they were the last inhabitants of this planet or the first, because of this feeling that it is a place that is so isolated, that it is as if frozen in time and that it is exposed to this enormous vulnerability. So, with that intuition and with that feeling, we filmed the situations, the landscape, the animals, the connection with the land,” adds the director.

Image from ‘El eco’, the documentary by Tatiana Huezo that arose from the need to continue investigating the territory of childhood. pepperfilms

“It’s a movie where you can almost touch the other person”

The Echoa work that took four years and that won awards in Morelia and the Berlinale for best documentary, was an exercise in persistence. Huezo lived in that town with almost all of its protagonists, ate with them, went to the cornfield, to herd sheep with the children and even lived a complete school year that allowed her to experience the radical change in the landscape over the course of a year. The director of Storm achieves a unique closeness and intimacy during the 105 minutes of the film.

“I feel like it’s a film where you can almost touch the other person. I don’t believe in fly-on-the-wall cinema, in that observation where you just watch and don’t intervene. They became part of the filming apparatus. I went with my little daughter, who also went to school with the children when I was in the community. All those moments and intimacy created a very important bond that allowed me to get into the kitchen, as we Mexicans say,” she adds.

During the time it took to make The EchoHuezo had to leave the project for a while, since he was presented with the opportunity to make the fiction film Night of firewinner of the award Un Certain Regard at Cannes, as well as three other awards at the San Sebastian Film Festival. The film follows Ana and her best friends, Paula and Maria, in a small town surrounded by red poppy fields and controlled more by drug traffickers than by the authorities. This leap between stories, between controlling and having a clear narrative and on the other hand seeking naturalness and spontaneity, allowed the filmmaker to experiment with both languages.

“The raw material that exists in reality is something that has always fed me a lot and has also given me a very strong instinct to be able to work and recognize vital moments of people. Noche de fuego is a film that enriched me a lot on all levels and when the time came to shoot The Echo “It was an opportunity for new narrative challenges. I wanted to get away from voice-overs and interviews. I wanted to make a documentary that would present new challenges for me. The device was somehow to provoke conversations between the characters, who would interact with each other and the camera work would be very much geared towards the language of fiction,” he says.

For Huezo to film The Echo It was also a way for his soul to “have a break.” Coming from making “very dark and very painful” films, this documentary allowed him to inhabit and be part of a “very loving” place.The Echodespite being a film that talks about this portrait of a sombre way of life that is also full of difficulties, I think that it is a film that also portrays the intimacy of people with extraordinary strength; who work on many fronts so that life flourishes. It is a film that has a lot of light. It has strength, luminosity and that also belongs to us”, concludes the director.

