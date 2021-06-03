After last Tuesday Mauricio Macri accepted through his Twitter account the request of the cumbia anti k singer “El Dipy” to take a picture together, this Thursday the meeting took place.

“What did I ask? PHOTO … And what happened? Selfie came out with Mauricio Macri !! Until lunch I hit !! Kiss for everyone… “, wrote the musician next to the photo of both.

“El Dipy” – as David Adrián Martínez is known – had written in a publication that he was “rotten” to be told that he was a macrista. “I don’t even know Macri. Do they want me to know him so much? What happens to them, if I don’t think like you, I’m from Macri? They tired me “, the media artist had started.

And then he challenged: “Just for the pleasure of seeing you blast the ks, I’m going to ask for a photo. Hello @mauriciomacri, is there a selfie? “, He shot.

The former president, very active in his return to the political battle in recent weeks, did not hesitate to take charge and responded to those who in recent times have devoted himself to touring television programs to shoot against the Government. “Whenever you want, we take the photo”he replied.

The tweet with which “El Dipy” showed the photo of the meeting with Macri had almost 1,500 retweets in less than an hour, and more than 7,000 likes.

Of course, between the comments of the publication there was everything, on either side of the crack.

The biggest criticism that could be read was that both were without a chinstrap at a distance not recommended by coronavirus care measures.

As it has been known for weeks, there are those who within Together for Change see with good eyes adding the singer to a list of candidates.

The Dipy and an explosive testimony in “The angels of the morning”.

The Dipy, controversial

David Adrián Martínez, Better known as the Dipy, he caught up with Pablo Echarri a couple of times and they became a trend due to a strong confrontation in the networks that had them as protagonists in August of last year.

The Dipy mocked a young official who spoke inclusive language. “Are we seriously going to bank this?“the singer asked indignantly, adding to his criticisms of the Alberto Fernández government and politicians in general. At that moment, Echarri appeared on the scene to ask him to” close the ortho “and called him” ortiva. “

Far from being daunted, the musician got into the ring and threw everything at Echarri, focusing on his well-known identification with Kirchnerism.

“Look how many people emigrated last year and how many this one. Every day you see a little photo of a boy with a passport and the plane,” begins one of the many El Dipy videos, in this case titled “El desclasado”.

“The people of this country are so rare that I cannot understand that we have one of the best countries in the world, with all the resources you can imagine, and we are poor. We are poor in a rich country,” analyzed who during the pandemic rose the profile and exposed his critical voice to the Government in the media.

“We have plenty of resources and we have plenty of thieves,” he added.

His way of declaring earned him the praise of the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich. “El Dipy is an Argentine who does not resign himself, who builds his dignity, who understands that poverty can be overcome with effort and work,” he declared.

“The country hurts him and that is why he says what to say although some are uncomfortable listening,” wrote the former Minister of Security from the bird’s social network.

