The Colombian National Team became strong under the intense sun of Barranquilla and defeated a Argentina who suffered from the heat and did not know how to decipher a very tense match. The home team won 2-1 against the world champion and generated a wave of memes on social media.

One of the figures of the meeting was the captain James Rodriguezwho attended Yerson Mosquera with a perfect cross for the first goal of the Colombian National Team on matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scores a penalty. In the image, Richard Ríos. Photo by Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Time Share

Again James He was the protagonist in the second half with his penalty goal, which gave the victory to Néstor Lorenzo’s team. Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano ‘El Dibu’ Martínez, was the main ‘victim’ of the memes after Colombia’s victory.

Memes of Colombia’s triumph