Ciudad Juarez.– El Diario won two of the five awards presented this afternoon by the Association of Journalists of Ciudad Juárez (APCJ).

In the 44th edition of the “Silver Column” award, the winners were:

Fernando Méndez, in the category for best photography with the image called: Jumping the border, published by this publishing house.

https://diario.mx/juarez/galeria-entra-desesperacion-a-migrante-se-sube-a-cerca-metalica-y-salta-20231002-2104894.html

Javier Contreras Orozco also won the award in the Opinion Article category, with the text “Hitmen of the Truth”, also published in El Diario de Chihuahua:

https://diario.mx/opinion/2023/jul/01/sicarios-de-la- Verdad-954027.html

In the Informative Note category

The winner was Gabriel Barraza Limón with the article “Spikes on the edge of the river”, from Noticias+ Chihuahua.

While in the Interview category the winner was Rafael Navarro Barrón from Tal Cual Magazine with the text: “The Return of a Successful Mayor”

In the feature category, Verónica Palafox won with the topic: “Gender violence. The black figure”, published in Net Magazine.

Honorable mentions were awarded in the Opinion Article Category to Jesús Antonio Camarillo for “Narcos por una Noche” published in El Diario de Juárez on June 30, 2023.

https://diario.mx/opinion/2023/jun/30/narcos-por-una-noche-953943.html

Consuelo Sáenz received another honorable mention for her text: “Like the swan song”, published in the magazine Replicante. Digital journalism/critical culture on June 17, 2023.

As well as Verónica Palafox, for the text: “Lidia Cordero. Feminist of action”, published in Net Magazine last December 2023.

And for Paola Gamboa for her text: “There is no mourning for a missing person”, published in the newspaper El Universal on September 1, 2023.

In the News Note, Raúl Baylón from Televisa Juárez also received an honorable mention for his song “Migrants take risks.” Televisa Juárez.

The “Silver Column” Award brings with it a cash bonus of 7,500 pesos for the winners of each category.

The event was held in the multipurpose room of the University Cultural Center of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez, where three local photographers also received special recognition. The ceremony was headed by the president of the APCJ, academic José Eduardo Borunda Escobedo, and among the special guests was the municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.