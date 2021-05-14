There was a time when art was in fashion; and fashion dressed in art. It was between 1963 and 1970, when a creative plant operated in a building on Florida Street 936, where the visual arts, dramaturgy, dance, happenings and musical experimentation converged. It was there, at the Di Tella Institute, where the foundations of vernacular pop art and Marta Minujín was consecrated; there they also took their first steps Les Luthiers, Nacha guevara, Marilú Marini Y Julio Le Parc. And the chords of Almond Y Tanguito. The journey is narrated in their own language in El Di Tella, an intimate story of a cultural phenomenon (Paidós), a journalistic investigation by Fernando García that in more than 700 pages crosses information and testimonies with which he narrates small and large stories of key characters, and risks hypotheses.

In dialogue with Ñ via Zoom, the author sheds light on some of the myths, such as Romero Brest censored León Ferrari (“He wanted to exhibit ‘Western and Christian Civilization’ in the 1965 Di Tella Prize show but, finally, he lost two to one in the vote and the work only appears in the catalog”) or that “La Menesunda” was the work most watched, when it was Julio Le Parc’s with 159,287 viewers. And it seeks to relativize the myth of the closure: it is believed that it was due to the sample Public toilets of 1968 closed by Onganía, but that was not the only cause, as reconstructed.

– Did you have a link with Di Tella prior to the investigation?

– For me it was not so far. I was born in ’67 when it was still open. The artists invaded me little by little. I saw Minujín in a Mirtha Legrand program when she was eleven. I heard Almendra very stupid and it blew my mind. Federico Peralta Ramos, being the Diógenes pack, as I say, was on the Tato Bores program. You didn’t need to know about art: they were in popular culture. It was mostly about a cultural phenomenon that exceeded the artistic. In the media they never talked so much about art until it was León Ferrari’s quilombo at Recoleta.

An adaptation of Hamlet that he presented at the Di Tella to Federico Klem (right).

-At the beginning of the book the Ditellians as causing “aesthetic shock,” but they were attacked from both the right and the left.

-The Catholic right, which brought Onganía to power, considered them communists. The PC and revolutionary Peronism saw them as shitty, frivolous hippies. I think the left was a bit myopic in that judgment because what they were doing, in aesthetic and artistic terms, was very launched. It was left-wing in the sense of the reaction they provoked. Defending a free lifestyle in a city besieged by a regime whose greatest feature was morality is very political. What’s more, Argentine pop began to legitimize much later. I remember when I started writing about art, in 2003, that Marta Minujín was taken as a clown. Argentine pop is more like English in the sense that both are peripheral to the hegemonic mass culture of the United States. And they do a critical reading. Even unconsciously.

-Could you give an example of this?

-David Lamelas makes Gardel before Berni and no other painter. How do you explain that tango was not a subject of painting? I see Di Tella as the place where Argentine pop culture was formed. Its consequences reached into the early nineties. The whole 80s underground is absolutely Ditellian. There is already the shock theater of De la guarda or the ricotta cabaret. It was a resonance box where ideas and aesthetics were executed that were going around for what I call Floridanopolis which is formed in a central ring by the Di Tella, the Moderno bar, the Lirolay gallery and some other spaces. Melo’s study, the melancholic Hotel and the house of the witches.

-There was something snobbish in this scene, right?

– There was a certain dose. Sometimes it is even, at some point, necessary. In the public or speak. Front page I had as a target Mad men Argentine: a magazine for executives and secretaries. Those were the most snobbish. Furthermore, SIAM was an advertiser. But, also, that public was exceeded by Di Tella. You had the most bohemian audience, busted. It’s like in the movie Shot of Grace: all those who are in the film were the same ones who were going to see it later. There were the most common people who Minujín aims the laser at, you see. Then the Café Concert audience got in at the end.

“La Menesunda”, by Marta Minujín, is the only Argentine work of art that has a book written against it.

-On the cover there is a photo of “The worker family and the public”, by Oscar Bony, in Experiencias 68. Why was it chosen over others?

-It means something very powerful today. He talks about an Argentine industry that disappeared, because that idea of ​​the working-class family at this moment is irreproducible. Today you have to put a homeless family. There is nothing like what SIAM was. And those who amass fortunes of that type are far from having an idea like the one the Di Tella had of betting on a cutting-edge institution, almost spending a lot of the family business’s money on that adventure without getting involved, trusting the directors.

-The myth also circulated that American capitalism financed artists …

-The Rockefeller Foundation financed the music institute and the Ford Foundation was for the social studies centers. That was also a tension. On the one hand, they financed the cadres who later occupied positions in neoliberal governments. On the other hand, They had this junk in Florida that they were embarrassed about. That was also an internal friction. But I didn’t get in there. Ford did not put a penny. Everyone tells you that Di Tella gave you the space, the catalogs. Sometimes they put a little but Minujín went out to seek support as he does now with private parties. The prizes were bankrolled with company twine and here things were seen that were seen in the rest of the world.

The dancer Graciela Martínez in a bathtub, an iconic image of CEA. (Clarín Archive)

-How would you rate Jorge Romero Brest, the controversial director of the Center for Visual Arts?

-I call it the modernist mandarin. Someone who knew how to see the change and not put up resistance, something that is not easy at that age. I always heard as a critic that he did not let things develop because he always wanted to impose the new. I think that it was the vertigo of the sixties: He went from Informalism to New Figuration, that was swept away by Pop then conceptual political art, then some went to shooting and others to LSD, some returned. You can blame him for a certain capricious character but that he left to make fabulous experiences.

-What did you find in the criticism of the time?

-A lot of scandal, which amuses me. “La Menesunda”, for example, is the only Argentine work of art that he has a book written against him. You find passages of remarkable lucidity. The note “Freedom and other intoxications” of The reason, which was not very pro Di Tella, I put it whole. Also a very good one from Sara Gallardo. But I think of the anonymous ones. “Go to Di Tella to see what happens.” There is a very good of Front page about Jorge Bonino. They put a word that is great: “spontaneomata.”

View of the Black and White exhibition, at the Visual Arts Center, when De la Vega turns to Pop.

-It is interesting how you expand the myth of the end of the Institute.

-I discovered that thanks to John king (N.de.R: English academic, author of a previous book on Di Tella) who contacted me with a correspondent from The New York Times, Henry raymont, who then lived here and had access to power. He asked her a few questions and he answered her twenty years later by mail. He gave me that material and for the first time it is known that perhaps the government did not go directly but it could have put pressure on potential donors. And then the final version of Enrique Oteiza, director of the Institute, who was also silenced. In a book (Culture and politics in the 60s) says that he would have died with his Bauhaus-style boots on: “Let the dictatorship close us down.” Anyway i think a Di Tella in the seventies would not have survived.

– Is there anything left of Di Tella today?

-I would limit myself to the definition of Ditellian, and I would say that Lava Skin, Tripe or Reynols are Ditellians. Or whatever César Aira is writing. But looking for approvals of that style is dangerous. El Di Tella is something that was connected to an atmosphere of Buenos Aires that was lost. In fact, go to Florida now. If you want, let’s go. You start crying. There was nothing left.

