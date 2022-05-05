Every May 3, World Press Freedom Day is commemorated. A date to review and analyze the role of journalists; The relevance of Media; informative pluralism; the safety of communicators and the laws that protect and limit the media. To this date, the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) measures press freedom in 180 countries and territories. We analyze the panorama of press freedom in the world, especially in Latin America.

The ranking of the countries with the greatest freedom of the press in 2022 is led by Norway for the fifth consecutive year; Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Finland follow. As for Latin America, Costa Rica leads the list in position 8 worldwide. From there it descends to position 29 where Argentina is; it is followed by the Dominican Republic in position number 30; Uruguay in the 44th position and Ecuador with the 68th place in the world ranking.

Among the countries in the region with the worst positions for their low freedom of the press is Colombia with position 145 out of 180; Venezuela follows in position 159; Nicaragua in 160; Honduras at 165 and Cuba is the worst positioned Latin American country with the 173rd place.

With regard to security to practice journalism, another of the region’s great debts, the most dangerous country for journalists is Mexico, with position 179 out of 180. It is followed by Colombia in 160, Cuba in 158, Nicaragua in the 156th and closes Venezuela in the 152nd position.

What do these figures show? Have the boundaries of press freedom been misunderstood or blurred? What is freedom of the press and why is it so difficult to practice journalism in our region? In this edition of El Debate we analyze the situation of press freedom in Latin America from the hand of our guests:

– Maria Idalia Gómez, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Eje Central.

– Emmanuel Colombié, regional director for Latin America of Reporters Without Borders.