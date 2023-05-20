Since 1990, homosexuality ceased to be a medical diagnosis for the WHO, recognizing that sexual diversity is not a disease. However, there is still discrimination and even criminalization against homosexuality, with prohibitions on gender reaffirmation, prison sentences and executions, in addition to so-called “conversion therapies”. Given these anti-rights visions, every May 17th the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia is celebrated.

To talk about the global fight against sexual discrimination we spoke with:

– Alexandra Benítez, DD researcher and psychologist. H H. and political advocacy in the Caribe Afirmativo corporation; She is also part of the Memoria Trans collective.

– Collette Spinetti Núñez, president of the Trans Collective of Uruguay, member of the Trans and Dissident Bloc of Uruguay and general secretary of Red Corpora en Libertad.

– Diane Rodríguez, president of the Silueta X Association and the National LGBT+ Federation.