We have been little more than a month into the year 2022 and Mexico has already seen how four journalists lost their lives carrying out their informative work: José Luis Gamboa died in Veracruz on January 10; Margarito Martínez died in Tijuana on January 17; Lourdes Maldonado was also killed in Tijuana on January 23 and Roberto Toledo in Zitácuaro on January 31. Why did the violence rage against communicators in Mexico? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

According to figures published by different Mexican media, the country has 148 journalists killed for their work from 2000 to date, 52 of them only during the term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has governed since December 2018.

The attacks on journalists are daily and there is almost total impunity, with little or no progress in the investigations of the cases, which facilitates the perpetuation of violence against journalists in that country. López Obrador constantly criticizes the media and this in turn is singled out by society and the media themselves for not adopting protection measures for communicators.

The worrying figures of murders of journalists have led the organization Reporters Without Borders to describe Mexico as the “deadliest country for the press in the world”, even above countries where there are conflicts or wars. Why doesn’t the government act? Where is Justice? What can communicators and society do to change this scenario? We address these questions together with our guests:

– Martha Ramos Sosa, executive president of Alianza de Medios Mx.

– Jan-Albert Hootsen, representative in Mexico of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).