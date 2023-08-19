The Colombian government asked the United States for the extradition of Salvatore Mancuso, former head of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), to be a peace manager. This designation could allow Mancuso to be released when he returns to Colombia, but he will have to answer for the judicial processes that he has pending in the country, according to the Ministry of Justice. The AUC was the armed group that committed the most homicides during the conflict, according to the Truth Commission.

Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso could be released when he returns to Colombia after being appointed as peace manager by the Government of Gustavo Petro. This was reported by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace in a statement.

“The Ministry of Justice and Law and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia will activate the necessary diplomatic mechanisms to specify the request for the extradition of Salvatore Mancuso to Colombia.”

However, in a press conference, the Minister of Justice Néstor Osuna clarified that although Mancuso will be released, this will not exempt him from answering before the Colombian Justice.

“The designation as peace manager does set the person free (…) but it does not free him from judicial commitments. He has many ongoing processes in Colombia that are still being processed.”

Salvatore Mancuso was head of the AUC, the group that committed the most homicides during the armed conflict. Mancuso remains in the Stewart Detention Center, in Georgia, United States, after the peace agreement signed between the paramilitaries and the then Colombian government of Álvaro Uribe.

The AUC demobilized in 2006 as part of the agreement that also stipulated that the paramilitaries avail themselves of the Justice and Peace Law, allowing sentences of a maximum of eight years in prison in exchange for collaboration to clarify crimes.

But some of the leaders lost those benefits, including Mancuso, and ended up being extradited for drug-related penalties to the United States.

The return of the former paramilitary chief to Colombia and his appointment as peace manager within the framework of President Petro’s commitment to ‘total peace’ has caused a political uproar.

The attorney general, Margarita Cabello, regretted the appointment of Mancuso, stating that he is “evading his responsibilities in Colombia, his ordinary judicial process, and the arrest warrant.”

“How can the citizens of our country, the common people, understand that a man who is avoiding fulfilling his responsibilities in Colombia can be a peace manager?”

What does it mean to be a peace manager in Colombia? And what are the criticisms of the appointment of Salvatore Mancuso as peace manager? We open the debate with our guests.

– Laura Bonilla, deputy director of the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares).

– David Cancino, political analyst and master’s degree in political science and economics.