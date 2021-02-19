The revelation of the Peruvian politicians who have received the vaccine in addition to former President Martín Vizcarra generated a new storm. The so-called ‘Vacunagate’ involves more than 400 people, many of them close to officials, and who were allegedly given courtesy doses sent by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm in the middle of clinical trials. The controversy led to the resignation of Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti and Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete. In addition, it puts on the table the scourge of corruption and impunity in the Andean country. .