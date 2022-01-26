The oil spill off the coast of Lima, allegedly caused by abnormal waves following the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, is considered the worst ecological disaster in Peru’s recent history. Authorities say the oil spill damaged some 18,000 square kilometers of protected areas containing a wide variety of plants and animals. Who should answer for this environmental disaster and who are the most affected? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The whole world followed the shocking images left by the eruption of an underwater volcano in the Tonga archipelago and seriously affected this island nation in the Pacific. The eruptions caused a series of tsunamis that impacted the coasts of several countries, including the coast of Peru, just over 10,600 kilometers away.

This South American country did not issue a tsunami alert, as Ecuador and Chile did, which warned citizens living on the coasts in advance, generating enough time to protect them and provide them with assistance. However, this did not happen in Peru, where the alert was delayed and two people drowned inside a truck that was swept away by the waves while driving near the shore of Naylamp beach, on the north coast.

But the effects of the tsunami would be seen a short time later when an oil spill occurred, presumably caused by strong waves that affected a ship belonging to the Spanish oil company Repsol while it was unloading crude oil off the Peruvian coast. The result is an affectation of 18,000 kilometers of protected areas that contain a wide variety of plants and animals.

The Government declared an environmental emergency for 90 days. But meanwhile, neither the government nor the oil company assume responsibility and try to find guilty. The Prosecutor’s Office recently launched an investigation to establish those responsible and several United Nations experts arrived in Lima to assess the situation.

What will be the medium-term effects after this spill? Who should answer, the Government for not issuing an early warning before the arrival of the tidal waves caused by the tsunami or the oil company Repsol for not having put in place a protocol that would allow it to avoid this type of spill while unloading the crude? And in the meantime, where are the fishermen and local residents and what can be done to mitigate the impact at an environmental level? We analyze all these points together with our guests:

– Fabiola Muñoz Dodero, coordinator of the Coalition for Sustainable Production and former Minister of the Environment in Peru.

– Alicia Kuroiwa, Director of Habitats and Endangered Species.