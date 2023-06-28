Guatemala held presidential elections in the midst of what Human Rights Watch classifies as a “Rule of law at risk.” In the first round, the null vote was the winner with 17.30% of the votes counted, above the 15.70% obtained by Sandra Torres, from the right-wing National Unity of Hope party and who led the results of the candidates . The big surprise was the leftist Bernardo Arévalo, from the Semilla movement, who obtained 11.80% of the votes despite the fact that he did not appear as a favorite in the polls.

In this edition of El Debate we talk about the presidential elections in Guatemala, the abstention of the voters, the disqualification of opposition candidacies and the allowance of others with limitations prohibited by the Constitution. What is at stake for the second round? We tackled it with our guests:

– Silvia Lilian Trujillo, sociologist from the University of Buenos Aires and a master’s degree in gender, justice and women’s rights from the San Carlos University of Guatemala.

– Valeria Vásquez, global risk analyst at Control Risks and master’s degree in geopolitics and strategic studies from the Carlos III University of Madrid.

What is Guatemala facing after the results of the first presidential round? The invalid vote and abstention are strong opponents