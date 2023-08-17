Argentina, Guatemala and Ecuador are holding presidential elections this year. In all three countries there are candidates who base their discourse against the political establishment. In the particular case of Argentina, also in messianic and personalist ideas with the extreme right-wing presidential candidate Javier Milei. In Guatemala, the anti-system vote was key in the first round for Bernardo Arévalo and in Ecuador, Jan Topic, a millionaire and young economist, unexpectedly burst in with his candidacy.

Anti-establishment candidates are the protagonists of the most recent elections in Latin America.

In Argentina, far-right Javier Milei won primary elections in an Argentina fractured by inflation and dissatisfaction with traditional politics. Milei surprised all the polls that did not give her more than 25%.

In Guatemala, the leftist Bernardo Arévalo also won the first round against all odds and will now face Sandra Torres, a candidate representing traditional politics.

In Ecuador, a millionaire and young economist with a military background unexpectedly burst onto the Ecuadorian political scene with his candidacy, promising to apply a “firm hand” to organized crime and delinquency that plague the country. Due to his speech, image and style, the candidate Jan Topic is considered the “Ecuadorian Rambo”. However, Topic does not have as many chances of winning as in the case of Milei and Arévalo in their respective countries.

From left to right, anti-system discourses are not a new phenomenon in the region’s politics. There have been other non-traditional candidates who came to power by criticizing traditional parties, such as Donald Trump in the United States, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, or Nayib Bukele in El Salvador.

What do these politicians have in common? Is the phenomenon of the outsider on the rise in Latin America? We open the debate with our guests.

– Carlos Andrés Arias Orjuela, doctor in political psychology from the Catholic University of Colombia and professor of the master’s degree in communication from the Javeriana University.

– Carola Lustig, political scientist, executive director of Reporte Sud, member of the network of political scientists and professor of Latin American politics at the University of Buenos Aires.

– Eduardo Núñez Vargas, political scientist, director of the National Democratic Institute for Guatemala and El Salvador, director of the regional program for Central America.