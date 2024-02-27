Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attacked the media for articles that mention alleged contributions from drug traffickers to two of his presidential campaigns. These investigations by 'ProPublica' and 'The New York Times', with DEA ​​sources, coincide with the election year in Mexico. What have the reactions been like to these journalistic articles and in what context do AMLO's attacks against the press occur? We address it in this edition of El Debate.

Two journalistic investigations indicate that part of Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidential campaign team would have received money from drug traffickers. In exchange, AMLO would benefit them when he was president of Mexico, a position he has held since 2018.

The first investigation was by 'ProPublica', 'DW' and Insight Crime, which with DEA ​​sources, affirm that drug traffickers who worked with the Sinaloa Cartel gave two million dollars to the campaign coordinator Mauricio Soto Caballero for the campaign. presidential of 2006.

Less than a month later, 'The New York Times' published an article with anonymous sources in which they point out other alleged links to drug trafficking, in this case for the 2018 campaign, in which López Obrador was the winner. According to the newspaper, one of the people closest to AMLO met with one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and, on the other hand, a founder of the Los Zetas Cartel would have given four million dollars to the campaign to free him from prison when López Obrador was president.

The president has denied any link with drug trafficking and responded by saying that the relationship with the United States could become complicated, in addition to publishing the telephone number of one of the New York Times journalists who was part of the investigation. For its part, the United States responded that they have no investigation in this regard.

We analyze this controversy with the help of our guests:

– Camilo González Vides, master's degree in Political Science from the University of Salamanca and professor of International Relations at the Javeriana University.

– Daniel Moreno, editorial director of Animal Político, an independent Mexican media outlet.

– Ricardo Peralta Saucedo, professor at the UNAM Law School, former undersecretary of the Interior and national coordinator of Alianza Patriótica, a political group that works to consolidate López Obrador's project.