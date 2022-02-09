60 years have passed since the beginning of the economic embargo imposed by the US on Cuba once the Revolution led by Fidel Castro triumphed. For the United States, the embargo was the response of the White House to seek compensation after the nationalizations and expropriations of companies that were owned by Americans. Most of them were large extensions of land, refineries and farms, many of them dedicated to the sugar business.

In 1960, the first reactions by the United States began to suspend exports to Cuba, only medicines and food were exempted.

But in 1962, the government of John F. Kennedy implemented a package of restrictions and sanctions on Cuba, at which time the economic embargo on the island formally began. This was maintained until 1992 and 1996 when the government of President Bill Clinton tightened restrictions and practically prohibited doing business with Cuba, and also limited its access to dollars in the foreign market. A law known as Helms-Burton.

In 1999, Washington finally imposed restrictions on its exports of medicines and pharmaceuticals to Cuba, which until then had been exempt. Between 2009 and 2017, during the government of President Barack Obama there was a change in the policy towards Cuba, diplomatic, commercial and economic relations were reestablished and trips to the island were allowed, but in 2019 the Donald Trump government restored the sanctions and restrictions.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), the island has stopped receiving between 148,000 and 150,000 million dollars in income due to the embargo. Due to the restrictions, the country has limited access to modern technology, such as certain goods and services. One of the most affected sectors is health, because there are restrictions on acquiring foreign medicines, equipment or medical technology and products that have United States patents.

How much has sustaining this embargo weighed on US foreign policy? What has it meant for Cuba? Is it an obsolete policy and discourse? 60 years after the beginning of the economic embargo of the United States on Cuba, we take stock of the situation together with our guests:

– María Fernanda Barreto, writer and analyst specializing in Latin American geopolitical issues, is also a feminist and human rights defender.

– Sebastián Arcos Cazabón, associate director of the Cuban Research Institute of Florida International University, Miami, USA.

France 24 tried to contact representatives of the Cuban and American government and society to talk about this issue and it was not possible to specify their participation in the program.