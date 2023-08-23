Bernardo Arévalo won the presidential elections in Guatemala against former first lady Sandra Torres. A surprising result in a country run by traditional parties and politicians. Arévalo thanked his constituents and reaffirmed his commitment against corruption. Meanwhile, in Ecuador, businessman Daniel Noboa went to the second round against all odds and will face Correísta candidate Luisa González next October.

Two electoral days in Latin America held on August 20 brought surprises: Guatemala elected its president in a second round full of political tensions and Ecuador went to a first presidential round shadowed by drug trafficking and violence.

In Guatemala, few expected Bernardo Arévalo, a previously little-known congressman and former diplomat, to go this far. Several other anti-establishment candidates were disqualified earlier in the campaign in moves widely criticized by human rights groups as attempts by the authorities to preserve an unpopular status quo.

But with an anti-corruption platform, the 64-year-old center-left candidate defeated his rival in the runoff: Sandra Torres, a former first lady and three-time presidential candidate.

Arévalo, the son of progressive reformer and former president Juan José Arévalo, must now go through an unpredictable five-month transition before his scheduled January 2024 inauguration.

He will also have to work with a Congress still dominated by conservatives, in which his Seed Movement has only 23 legislators.

But the man seen as an unlikely president-elect projected optimism Sunday night, just as he had on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, in Ecuador, the leftist Luisa González and the heir to the banana industry Daniel Noboa will compete in the second round on October 15 after finishing in the top two places in the first round on August 20.

Noboa was the electoral surprise of the day, since he did not appear as a favorite in any poll. The businessman obtained 24% and came in second place. Some analysts believe that these results show that Ecuadorians voted worried about the economy and the recent wave of violence.

For her part, Luisa González is considered the anointed of former President Rafael Correa, who promises to reactivate his social programs. González got 33% support.

The electoral campaign was overshadowed by the assassination of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a murder that is still under investigation. Villavicencio, who was replaced as candidate by his friend and fellow journalist Christian Zurita, came in third with 16% of the vote.

Why these surprises in the elections in Guatemala and Ecuador? And what comes for the two countries with the changes of government? We open the debate with our guests.

– Carolina Andrade Quevedo, Secretary of Security of Quito, political scientist and master’s degree in political science with a mention in public affairs from the Panteón Sorbona University in Paris.

– Édgar Ortíz Romero, lawyer expert in constitutional law.