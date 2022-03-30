In El Salvador, police and military personnel were taken to the streets after the state of emergency was declared, a measure in response to acts of violence caused mostly by gangs. Security and a firm stance against these criminal groups were campaign promises of President Nayib Bukele. But opposition sectors, NGOs, international organizations, among others, have criticized the Salvadoran president and believe that his measures are exaggerated.

El Salvador has a long history of war between security forces and organized crime groups, and also between the same gangs that vie for control of territories and drug trafficking routes.

Between March 25 and 27, there was an exceptional escalation of homicidal violence in El Salvador that resulted in 87 fatalities and that the authorities attribute to gangs, which motivated President Nayib Bukele to request the exception regime before the Legislative Assembly, where it has the majority support of the deputies.

Faced with criticism from NGOs for the measures he is taking to combat gang violence, Bukele has not hesitated to respond via Twitter:

These hustlers from the international NGOs claim to watch over human rights, but they are not interested in the victims, they only defend murderers, as if they enjoyed seeing the bloodbaths. Tell me how many thousands of gang members you are going to take with you, so they can treat them like royalty there. https://t.co/uSpY0nXlv1 – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 29, 2022



The president has also been direct with the gangs and their captured members, saying he will reduce their food and seize all their belongings.

Along the same lines, he spoke sarcastically to the international community, which rarely supports his actions.

TO THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY: We have 70,000 gang members still on the streets. Come get them, take them to their countries, get them out of this “dictatorial and authoritarian persecution.” You can help these little angels, do not allow us to continue “violating their rights”. https://t.co/IzAkB2KfTY – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 29, 2022



Among the restrictions that the state of exception brings, the president clarified that “religious services, sporting events, commerce, studies, etc., can continue to be carried out normally. Unless you are a gang member or the authorities consider you suspicious. However, yes there will be some targeted and temporary closures in some areas.”

President Bukele, in his form and idea, would be fulfilling one of his tasks, which is to defend Salvadorans, preserve territorial integrity and guarantee security, but… at what cost? In this edition of El Debate we focus on El Salvador with the help of our guests:

– Guillermo Gallegos, deputy and third vice president of the Legislative Assembly.

– Abraham Ábrego, director of the Strategic Litigation program at Cristosal.