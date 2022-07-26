Social unrest in Latin America is again on the boil. After the closures and confinements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the citizens of the region return to the streets to demonstrate their disagreements. Panama recently joined the list of countries witnessing demonstrations, transport stoppages, and strikes. What are the reasons behind this widespread discontent in the region? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The slow takeoff of the economy, inflation, insecurity, political uncertainty, political changes, lack of regional leadership, decrease in purchasing power, which directly impacts consumption; Moderate growth and, above all, the lack of empathy on the part of the authorities, are some of the factors that have caused social discontent in Latin America.

The governments do not seem to understand or listen to the claims, and from the streets they say that there is a disconnection between the states and the citizens. Is Latin America on the verge of a great social explosion due to widespread discontent? Will the political changes be able to give peace of mind, set a course and, above all, a new leadership in the countries of the region? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Paula Ruiz, director of the School of International Relations of the Faculty of Finance, Government and International Relations of the Externado de Colombia University.

– Danilo Toro, sociologist and analyst, researcher at the Technological University of Panama.