Cases of harassment of independent journalism abound in Central America and the Caribbean. The most recent event occurred in Guatemala, where journalist José Rubén Zamora, a critic of the government of Alejandro Giammattei, was sentenced to six years in prison for money laundering, in a process reported to be plagued with irregularities. A situation that has also been seen in El Salvador and Nicaragua. How affected is press freedom in the region? We discuss it in this discussion.

In this edition of El Debate we talk about the persecution of the press, which is increasing in Central America and the Caribbean, taking as a starting point the most recent events in Guatemala and the new Cuban law that prohibits the existence of independent media. A panorama that is also difficult in El Salvador and Nicaragua, with right-wing and left-wing populisms that limit journalistic work. We tackled it with our guests:

– Carlos Jornet, president of the Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information of the Inter-American Press Association (SIP).

– Juan Pappier, deputy director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch.