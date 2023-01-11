The international scenario looks complicated for this year and Latin America will not be the exception: according to World Bank forecasts, the region is the one that will grow the least economically in the world in 2023 after Europe. But analysts foresee difficulties for Latin America not only economically but also politically, since most countries will have to face problems such as high inflation, technological lag, social unrest and migration, among others.

With a divided Mercosur, a Pacific Alliance that has not yet taken off and governments that distance themselves from others for not having political affinities, will it be another year marked by the lack of integration in Latin America? What will happen in countries with run-down governments like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela? What impact will the prolongation of the war in Ukraine have?

In this edition of El Debate we outline the perspectives of what the year 2023 could be for Latin America. We address this topic together with our guests:

– Iván Briscoe, director of the Crisis Group’s Program for Latin America and the Caribbean.

– Diego Sánchez-Ancochea, professor of political economy and director of the Department of International Development at the University of Oxford.