The Peruvian crisis once again experienced a large-scale political shock. It all began with Pedro Castillo’s announcement to dissolve Congress and the installation of an “exception” administration with which he sought to govern by decree, call new parliamentary elections and draft a new Constitution. A few hours later, the parliamentarians approved the dismissal of Castillo in an extraordinary session, who was later detained by the authorities.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office began investigations to open a case against Pedro Castillo for his statements and could be accused of crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Castillo joins the list of presidents of Peru who do not finish their term. With only 16 months in power, he faced two motions of no confidence that failed to vote, but the latter found an argument for legislators to vote 101 votes in favor of removal for permanent moral incapacity.

Now Dina Boluarte, the first female president in the history of Peru, is in charge of the country. The politician assumed as interim president before the plenary session of Congress and has the challenge of uniting a polarized country, getting out of the political crisis, generating consensus and giving the country a direction. She has until 2026, the date by which Castillo’s term should have ended.

What happens in Peru? How can the Andean country get out of the crisis? How much margin of governance will Boluarte have? What will happen to Pedro Castillo? How was arrive to this situation? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Alexandra Ames, political scientist and head of the observatory at the School of Public Management at the Universidad del Pacífico.

– Gabriela Vega Franco, political scientist and master’s degree in government and public administration.