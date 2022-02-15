Peru remains immersed in a spiral of chaos and ungovernability. President Pedro Castillo has changed his cabinet four times in less than six months, the penultimate group of ministers lasted only seven days. In total, some 29 ministers have been changed. But this has not been the only factor that has plunged the country into instability. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the situation of the Andean nation.

The unexpected arrival to power of Pedro Castillo kept the slight hope of restoring a little stability to the country, but the criticism and scandals have not been long in coming.

Recently, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office raided the Government Palace and 14 other buildings linked to the investigation for alleged directing in the acquisition of biodiesel B100, by Petroperú, in favor of a private company. This would be the third scandal that splashes the president, who has immunity, as indicated by the Constitution.

From the Presidency, they argue that they are doing their job and the president is trying to govern in an adverse environment. But Peru is proving ungovernable and the specter of a new political crisis is beginning to loom.

What is going to happen in this South American country? To answer this and other questions about the situation in the nation, we spoke with:

– Adriana Urrutia, political scientist and president of the Transparency Civil Association of Peru,

– Darío Pedraglio, political scientist and member of the political analysis group 50+1.