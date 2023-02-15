The release and subsequent exile of 222 opponents in Nicaragua is considered by some analysts as the end and the beginning of a new chapter in the Nicaraguan crisis. The decision was made unilaterally by the government of Daniel Ortega, who clarified that although they were sent and received by the United States, there was no negotiation involved.
#Debate #Nicaragua #release #expulsion #opponents
Flying Objects | The United States stopped searching for downed targets
Foreign countries|Flying objectsThe parts of the Chinese ball that was already shot down earlier will be taken to the FBI...
Leave a Reply