The presidential race in Mexico begins with an officialism that trusts in the polls favorable to the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and in the support for his party (Morena) in some territories of the country that had historically belonged to the right, such as the State of Mexico. However, the opposition, represented in the ‘Va por México’ coalition, seeks momentum and positions Senator Xóchitl Gálvez as her favorite.

The Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is coming to an end: on June 2, 2024, Mexico will hold presidential elections. Both the opposition and the ruling party are beginning to outline possible candidates to succeed AMLO.

In the case of the ruling party, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the candidacy is difficult to define. Some surveys such as the one carried out by the company ‘Rubrum’ position former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard as a favorite, but others favor the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The political wealth of López Obrador is a coveted booty. The popularity of the leftist president remains above 61% due to the drop in inflation and the performance of the peso against the dollar, according to the most recent survey by the company ‘Consulta Mitofsky’.

President Obrador greets his supporters in the Zócalo Square after a demonstration in support of his policies, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mexico City. © Toya Sarno Jordan, Reuters

On the opposition side, political parties and movements are aware of the high favorability of the president and look for charismatic figures. This week the opposition officially started the internal contest towards the 2024 elections, which will include the holding of polls, primary elections and debates, with the beginning of the registration phase of the participants.

‘Va por México’ is the electoral coalition that brings together the main right-wing and traditional parties: the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD). The coalition, which has participated in the federal elections of 2021 and the state elections of 2022 and 2023, it is being debated between the PAN senators Xóchitl Gálvez and Santiago Creel for the 2024 presidential candidacy. Gálvez seems to be the PAN’s favorite.

However, the faces that will appear on next year’s ballot will be known until September 6 and the presidential campaign will officially begin in November.

Will Andrés Manuel López Obrador choose a candidate for Morena despite the internal selection process? Will parties that have historically rivaled each other achieve a consensus in the opposition coalition? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Valentina Ramírez, consultant and political strategist.

– César Cravioto, senator for the ruling Morena party.

– Jorge Luis Preciado, former senator for the PAN.