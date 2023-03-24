Several months ago, the Japanese authorities approved the release of wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which was seriously affected on March 11, 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami rocked the country. Why dump radioactive water into the sea? What consequences does it have for the environment? Why does this decision worry several sectors? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

After the disaster, the Japanese authorities announced that they will dump more than one million tons of contaminated water from the nuclear power plant into the sea. The waters have been treated and present levels of radioactivity that are within what is stipulated by Japanese law.

The OAS affirmed that the measure is safe, but there is concern among fishermen, citizens, neighboring countries and the international community in general.

March 22 is World Water Day. As part of this commemoration, we talked about this controversial plan by Japan with our guests:

– Carmen Grau Vila, journalist and associate researcher at Waseda University.

– Florentino Rodao, professor at the Complutense University of Madrid and author of the book ‘The loneliness of the vulnerable country – Japan since 1945’.