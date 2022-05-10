‘Look at the south’ is the name given to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s tour of five countries in Central America and the Caribbean: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize and Cuba. A tour whose focus was to strengthen the bonds of friendship between those nations and Mexico. Migration and the implementation of social plans in Central America were the strong points of the visit. In this edition of El Debate we take stock of AMLO’s first tour.

What did the Mexican president’s tour of these Central American countries and Cuba leave behind? What exactly is AMLO looking for with these visits? In our program we take stock of this tour with our guests: – Brenda Estefan, international analyst. – Álvaro Ramírez, political scientist, specialist in public opinion.

