They have called it the “white gold” of Latin America. The exploitation of lithium has been offered by governments as the possible architect of an economic miracle. However, this activity leaves behind irreparable damage to the environment. The most recent country to embark on the search for lithium is Mexico, an uncertain race that, many say, is late. What comes for Mexico after this decision? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, continues in his line of nationalizing the country’s resources. The president achieved a triumph in Parliament when a mining reform was approved. Said reform revolves around the exploration and exploitation of lithium, now understood as aspects of “public utility”, for which an entity will be created to manage the management.

According to information from the Mexican Geological Service, the country has about 82 verified points with lithium manifestations in at least 18 states of the Republic, with the desert state of Sonora being the one with the largest number of points. Puebla and Oaxaca follow.

But what is lithium? It is a chemically reactive metallic element and is the lightest metal in weight, it has a low melting point with other metals, for this reason, its union with magnesium is used in the armor industry and with aluminum it is used in the manufacture of aircraft. and high-speed trains. It is present in at least 145 species of minerals and can be found in oil wells, geothermal fields, clays and even in the ocean.

It is mainly used in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, computers, cameras, vehicles and also non-rechargeable batteries for pacemakers, watches or toys. It is widely used in ceramics and glass, lubricating greases, foundry processes, polymer production, and in the manufacture of air conditioners.

Has Mexico been late in implementing lithium extraction? What can be learned from cases like Bolivia, Chile or Argentina? Will lithium be the ‘white gold’ of the 21st century for Mexico or is it just another bonanza like the many that Latin America has experienced? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Aleida Azamar Alonso, coordinator of the Master’s in Sustainable Societies at the Metropolitan Autonomous University and president of the Mesoamerican and Caribbean Society for Ecological Economics.

– Juan Carlos Zuleta, an analyst of the lithium economy with nearly three decades of experience in this industry.