Latin America is a region that in recent years has risen up with dignity to denounce violence against women, in addition to seeking strategies so that all girls and women can exist in a world free of aggression. Despite tireless efforts, the crime of femicide has been increasing in almost all the countries of the region. For this reason, we dedicate this special edition of El Debate to this issue, on the occasion of International Women’s Rights Day.

After the pandemic, the murder of women has skyrocketed in Latin America despite all the social efforts and public entities.

Some feminist groups call for a gender-based emergency to be declared. Could this be a solution? How to fight gender crimes? Why is femicide on the rise despite all the efforts of society? We analyze it together with our guests:

-Catalina Calderón, Senior Director of the Women’s Equality Center for Latin America and the Caribbean.

-Gloria Camacho, vice president of MESECVI (Committee of Experts of the Follow-up Mechanism to the Inter-American Convention on Violence Against Women).

-Alma Delia Murillo, Mexican writer.