Political chaos continues in Bolivia, after the temporary ex-president and two of her ministers have been placed in preventive detention. The Prosecutor’s Office formally accuses them of the crimes of terrorism, conspiracy and sedition, for their alleged participation in the coup denounced by the ruling party. With this, Bolivian society is once again divided, and various civic, coca growers and health movements have already taken over the streets of the main cities. While some point out political use and repression, others yearn to apply justice for the evil that occurred in the last year. .

#Debate #Jeanine #Áñez #interim #president #Bolivia #prison #justice #politics