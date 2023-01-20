The political crisis in Peru is reaching very high levels. Citizen demonstrations increasingly gather more people and become more violent. So far, clashes between protesters and security forces have left some 50 dead and more than 500 injured. What do Peruvians claim? How to avoid impunity for those who have lost their lives in the streets? We address it in this edition of El Debate.

The demonstrations in Peru began just over a month ago and have spread to 41 provinces, mainly in the south of the country. The cities of Puno, Cuzco and Juliaca are the scenarios where the clashes between the parties have been more violent.

The citizens demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the resignation of the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress and demand an immediate call for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Over the weeks, protesters have blocked regional highways and paralyzed commerce, even trying to seize control of places like Cuzco International Airport, a major gateway for tourists to Peru. While another group of protesters left on a long walk from Juliaca and from other points in the south of the country with the intention of reaching Lima, the capital.

For her part, President Dina Boluarte indicated that she is open to dialogue with the walkers who have arrived in groups in the capital. What margin of negotiation does the president have?

The instability in Peru is of great concern to the region and a possible departure of President Boluarte could exacerbate the crisis of ungovernability in the Andean country. But she is also concerned about the violence in the streets, the death of civilians and the violent confrontations with the forces of order.

– Elizabeth Zea, director of the Institute for Human Rights and Development.

– Omar Cairo, constitutionalist, lawyer from the University of Lima, master’s degree in constitutional law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and professor of constitutional law.