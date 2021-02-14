The international community once again sets its sights on Haiti, a nation immersed in deep political instability, which has recently worsened after an attempted coup denounced by its president, Jovenel Moïse. The opposition is pressing for the president’s departure based on the fact that his term ended on February 7, while the Executive clings to power on the grounds that he has a year remaining in office. In the middle of the dispute is the citizenry that still does not understand the political tirade and suffers a social and economic crisis that increases every day. .