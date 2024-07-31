We are proud to report that EL DEBATE is in fourth place nationally among news media. In first place is Infobae; second, El Universal; third, Milenio; and fifth, El Financiero. All are leading news media in the country, so it is a great pride to write for this publishing house.

The EL DEBATE team is carrying out tremendous work on social networks. It went from having 8,479 million unique users in May to 11,065 million in June, a great growth that shows the quality and professionalism of the entire team, collaborators and directors of this information group, which is consolidating itself as a national reference.

On their social media, they published a photo of the ranking that places EL DEBATE in fourth place nationwide and thanked readers for the exponential growth to be at the top of the ranking in our country. They point out: “For the Debate team, it is a pleasant and firm responsibility to bring you verified, useful and timely information. We are the future!”

We join in the congratulations and recognition of the entire EL DEBATE team and the leadership of the executive president Luis Javier Salido and the director of content Andrea Miranda. This success is no coincidence, because they have always sought to innovate and be at the forefront. Today this publishing house is a national benchmark and occupies fourth place in Mexico, congratulations.

National. The next president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, sent a very important message and a firm stance on the Venezuelan election. She pointed out that it is important to make the election transparent and allow Venezuelans to decide their future with self-determination.

Claudia Sheinbaum definitely has the position of a serious and responsible state leader. She makes it very clear that it is important for the Venezuelan Electoral Council to make the result transparent so that there is no room for confusion in the presidential election.

So, until there is transparency, the election results can be shown, said the virtual president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, who also asked to wait for the final count. “Venezuela is a free, sovereign country and the self-determination of the people must be recognized.”

What almost everyone must agree on is that Sheinbaum questioned with what moral authority former President Vicente Fox wanted to go to Venezuela to give them lessons in democracy. Besides, he wanted to attend the vote as an electoral observer, when he was questioned about fraud in the 2006 election, was one of the statements of the next president.

Featured. Yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya published a couple of photos exercising on the banks of the river in Culiacán. He is wearing sportswear and looks very well. He sends a message that he is in very good health, which is always positive for a governor.

The post says: “At a good pace enjoying the paths and trails that the riverbank in Culiacán offers us. It is already part of the routine to exercise and go for a walk every day. I greet you all with pleasure.” So it is clear that he has the good habit of exercising. The form is the substance and this is a message of strength.

Political Memory. “Strength increases in proportion to the burden”: Thomas Wentworth Higginson.

We recommend you read: