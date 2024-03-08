Peruvian politics has been shaken again with the recent resignation of Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, after last Sunday some audios revealed by 'Panamericana de TV' revealed the irregular hiring of Yaziré Pinedo in 2023, when Otárola was at the head of the Ministry defense. The young woman would have been favored with service orders with the State for an amount greater than 14,000 dollars. What is happening in Peru's politics? We analyze it in El Debate.

On March 5, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola was forced to resign after an audio came to light that would show his abuse of power by awarding two public contracts to Pinedo.

These contracts, totaling almost $15,000, were awarded during the brief time in which Otárola held the position of Minister of Defense. These revealing findings add to suspicions of influence peddling and favoritism within the Peruvian executive branch.

The controversy becomes even more complex when questioning whether Otárola's resignation is the result of his own actions or if it is part of a plan concocted by political forces to undermine the Government of Dina Boluarte, as the ruling party claims. We discussed it with our guests:

– Richard Arce, political analyst and former congressman.

– Enrique Castillo, political analyst.