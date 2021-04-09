In the midst of new spikes in contagion, confinements and slow advances in vaccination, three Latin American countries are facing the so-called electoral ‘Super Sunday’. Ecuador will hold a second presidential round between Andrés Arauz of the Unión por la Esperanza coalition and Guillermo Lasso of the CREO party. For its part, Peru is going to elections that will seek to end the political crisis that has left four presidents in four years and Bolivia will go to a second round of regional elections. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the political landscape in these three countries. .

