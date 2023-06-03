The ‘Not One Less’ movement was born with the aim of fighting against femicides. An idea that was born in Argentina after the gender-based murder of 14-year-old Chiara Páez. Her boyfriend, Manuel Mansilla, beat her to death because she wanted to have her baby and he didn’t. On June 3, 2015, thousands of women took to the streets to protest. Over time, the “green tide” spread throughout Latin America and in this edition of El Debate we analyze its scope.

In recent years, the ‘Not One Less’ movement has gained considerable prominence throughout the Latin American region, fighting mainly to end femicide, but also joining other causes such as free abortion and the protection of women’s rights.

What has happened during these eight years of struggle? What changes have been achieved at the political and social level? What are the most important challenges facing women in the region? We analyze the topic together with our guests:

-Cristina Rosero, senior attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

-Brenda Velázquez Montiel, communication and advocacy officer in the Freedom and Safe Environment Program within the feminist NGO Balance AC.