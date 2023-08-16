Ecuador will hold the most violent presidential elections in its recent history. In less than a week, a presidential candidate and the local leader of a political party were assassinated. And just in the first six months of this year, the Ecuadorian police recorded 3,568 violent deaths. Human Rights Watch warned that the increase in organized crime is endangering the lives of Ecuadorians and their institutions. What should the person who manages the country do?

Unprecedented violence rocking Ecuador claimed the life of another political leader on Monday, August 14, bringing to three the number of politically-related killings in the past four weeks, including that of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The fatal shooting of Pedro Briones, the local leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the party of former President Rafael Correa, was confirmed by Luisa González, the favorite candidate in the extraordinary presidential elections on August 20.

Thousands of people have been killed in the past three years in Ecuador as the country has transformed into a major drug trafficking hub and local cartel-driven gangs fight for control of the streets, prisons and drug routes. . For this reason, crime and violence have dominated the electoral debate.

Relatives gather around the coffin of Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador’s presidential candidate shot dead after an electoral rally in Quito, on August 11, 2023. © Dolores Ochoa, Associated Press

The National Police of Ecuador published a report on this context of violence and affirms that in 2019, close to 1,000 people were murdered. That is to say, 6.9 per 100,000 inhabitants; a figure that almost doubled in 2021.

In 2022, the figure shot up to almost 5,000 homicides and a rate of 25.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso’s response has been strongly criticized by the opposition and even some members of the ruling party, who see him as a weak leader against drug trafficking and crime.

Lasso recently gave the order to increase the number of police and military on the streets and to better equip them, but the hiring process is underway and has taken longer than expected.

Against this background we open the debate with our guests. We ask ourselves: what measures should be taken by whoever wins the elections? Will he have enough time in the transition presidency to handle the crisis?

Our guests:

– Pamela Aguirre Zambonino, former assembly member for the Revolución Ciudadana party and member of the Workers’ Commission.

– Francisco Vergara, candidate for the National Assembly for the ‘Claro que se puede’ alliance, which supports presidential candidate Yaku Pérez.